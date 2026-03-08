KANDOTA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph man was unhurt after a car he was riding in crashed near Sauk Centre on Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says around 2:30 p.m., a Jeep being driven by 19-year-old Addison Engstrom of Oak Grove was going south on Highway 71 and turning to go east on County Road 2.

Meanwhile, a car being driven by 16-year-old Zakeya Hendershot of Clarissa was also going south on Highway 71 when the vehicles crashed.

Engstrom and a passenger in the Jeep, 45-year-old Courtney Brown of Oak Grove, were both taken to the Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hendershot and two passengers in her car, 27-year-old Willfred Poepping of St. Joespeh, and 14-year-old Maddie Kempeh were not hurt.

