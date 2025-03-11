Teenager Airlifted To Hospital After Sunday Afternoon Crash
GETTY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a single car crash on Sunday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 12:50 p.m. about a car crash on County Road 29 near Sauk Centre.
Authorities say a car driven by 16-year-old Isaac Hokanson of Sauk Centre was going south on County Road 29 near 375th Avenue when he left the road, struck an approach and vaulted 350 feet before coming to rest in a field.
Hokanson was treated at the scene and then airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with significant injuries. The crash is under investigation.
