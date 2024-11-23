A Crash Near Sauk Centre Sends One Person To The Hospital

A Crash Near Sauk Centre Sends One Person To The Hospital

WESTPORT TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash near Sauk Centre late Friday afternoon sent one person to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:45 p.m. a car driven by 19-year-old Anna Sadlemyer of Osakis was going east on Highway 28 and a car driven by 20-year-old Kylie Elmes of Long Prairie was also going east on Highway 28 when they crashed.

Sadlemyer was taken to Centra Care of Sauk Centre with non-life-threatening injuries. Elmes was not hurt in the crash. A passenger in Sadlemyer's car, 19-year-old Chrisob Sadlemyer was not hurt in the incident.

