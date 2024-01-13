One Person Hurt In 3 Vehicle Crash

SAUK CENTRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Sauk Centre on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 7:30 p.m. a pickup driven by 22-year-old Elizabeth Jordan of Sauk Centre was going west on Highway 28 and turning north onto County Road 125 when a mini-van driven by 24-year-old Nathan Ruegemer of Villard rear-ended the pickup.

A car driven by 29-year-old Kirsten Ludolph of Staples going west on Highway 28 then ran into the mini-van. Ludolph was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jordan and Ruegemer were not hurt in the crash.

