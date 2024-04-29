St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash Near Foley

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash east of Foley.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. on Highway 23. Both vehicles were going east on the highway when they collided.

Thirty-four-year-old Nicole Mills of St. Cloud was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Seventy-two-year-old Kathleen Brinkman of Oak Park was not hurt.

