Area Schools Receive MN Grown Food Grant Money From State

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Five area schools and early childhood education (ECE) centers have received grant funding from the state. Governor Tim Walz announced almost $1 million in grants to 48 school districts and 14 ECEs around the state.

Grant money awarded to those in the area includes: $30,000 to St. Cloud School District for Waite Park, $14,720 to Holdingford Public Schools, $,3,500 to Becker Public Schools, $3,350 for Dei Spring Academy & Childcare Center in Cold Spring, and $5,000 for Reach Up Inc. in St.Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

The grants are part of the Farm to School and Early Care program to increase access to Minnesota-grown food. Governor Walz says the grants are a win-win to help make sure school meals are healthy and made with Minnesota-grown food. Grant awards range in size from $2,500 to $30,000 and is made available through the MDA's Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) program.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII Stacker compiled research from news sites, wreckage databases, and local diving centers to provide context for a series of striking images of WWI and WWII shipwrecks. Gallery Credit: Elias Sorich

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher