Area Schools Receive MN Grown Food Grant Money From State
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Five area schools and early childhood education (ECE) centers have received grant funding from the state. Governor Tim Walz announced almost $1 million in grants to 48 school districts and 14 ECEs around the state.
Grant money awarded to those in the area includes: $30,000 to St. Cloud School District for Waite Park, $14,720 to Holdingford Public Schools, $,3,500 to Becker Public Schools, $3,350 for Dei Spring Academy & Childcare Center in Cold Spring, and $5,000 for Reach Up Inc. in St.Cloud.
The grants are part of the Farm to School and Early Care program to increase access to Minnesota-grown food. Governor Walz says the grants are a win-win to help make sure school meals are healthy and made with Minnesota-grown food. Grant awards range in size from $2,500 to $30,000 and is made available through the MDA's Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) program.
