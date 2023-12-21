St. Cloud Schools Seeing Improvements In Student Behavior

St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam is pleased with the first half of the school year. She says based on a review of their data, they are seeing decreases in concerning behaviors. Putnam says their students are making safe, healthy, responsible choices. She indicates this coincides with students academic achievement on the rise. Putnam says those 2 things have been focuses on their strategic plan.

The Minnesota law change that affected School Resource Officers forced some officers out of schools early in the school year. That includes St. Cloud School District 742 where St. Cloud Police pulled their officers out. Putnam indicates they are happy to re-establish the relationship with St. Cloud P.D. and the transition back has been great.

Putnam explains resource officers are responsible for forming relationships and to keep people safe. She says they are very visible in hallways at arrival, lunch time, and dismissal. They respond to any potential criminal activity, which could include an assault. Putnam says fights are the district's responsibility and their staff is trained to help get these problems sorted out. She says resource officers respond when "significant safety" is in danger. Putnam explains these officers are invited in by staff when needed.

Halfway through the school year Putnam says the newly instituted free breakfast and lunch has gone well. She says she doesn't have any evidence to support it but she feels students are more engaged and do better with a full stomach.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam it is available below.