How Per Pupil State Funding Affects St. Cloud Schools

Public schools in Minnesota are dependent on state funding. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She says the current base formula is $7,138 per student. Putnam says they also get different pockets of compensatory money from the State depending on the amount of students who qualify. She says for instance they could get another $100 for each student who qualifies for free and reduce lunch. Putnam says these numbers can vary depending on how many students qualify in the District. She realizes all students now have access to free breakfast and lunch but the financial qualifications are still based on the old formula established when breakfast and lunch wasn't free for all. Putnam indicates their budget is directly affected by enrollment and how many students qualify for additional compensatory funding from the State.

Get our free mobile app

This week is school choice week. Putnam described many reasons why District 742 is a good choice for families. She says District 742 has the most advanced courses among Central Minnesota schools, college classes are available in their schools with partnerships with St. Cloud Technical and Community College. Putnam explains they have career development classes based on their partnership with area employers. Other options she is proud of include the duel immersion options with Somali and Chinese language.

St. Cloud has 3 teachers who've been nominated for State Teacher of the Year. Those teachers are Devon Bowker, Angela Haus, and Jean Voigt from St. Cloud Area Schools. The complete list of all Central MN nominees is available here.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Laurie Putnam it is available below.