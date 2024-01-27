Area Teachers Among Candidates For MN Teacher Of The Year

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- 10 area teachers are among the final list of candidates for the 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award. The Teacher of the Year program celebrates teaching in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as Early Childhood Family Education, and Adult Basic Education from public or private schools. Nominees from the area are:

Nicole Fuechtmann, Aaron Johnson, and Rachel Mehrwerth from Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools

Devon Bowker, Angela Haus, and Jean Voigt from St. Cloud Area Schools.

Holli Sauerer from Kimball Area Public Schools

Lyn Gwost, Chad Kaddatz, and Erin Sabyan from Little Falls Community Schools

An independent panel will narrow the list of 158 candidates down to a group of semi-finalists over the next several weeks.

Get our free mobile app

In March the panel will then choose a group of finalists with the awards banquet being held on May 5th. It is the 60th year for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

The 25 Best Movies Starring Minnesotans

North Shore & Gunflint 2021 Fall Colors