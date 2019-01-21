Four Area Teachers Candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

UNDATED -- Four local teachers are among this year's candidates for Minnesota's Teacher of the year.

Chris Ann Johnson is a science teacher at St. Cloud's Apollo High School, Lynette Faber is a first-grade teacher at ROCORI's John Clark Elementary, Shelby Chollett is a language arts teacher at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School, and Nancy Davis is a fourth-grade teacher at Rice elementary.

There is a total of 168 candidates this year.

The 55th Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced on Sunday, May 5th in St. Paul.

