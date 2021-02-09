2 Local Teachers Candidates for MN Teacher of the Year

ST. PAUL -- Two local teachers are among the list of 75 candidates for this year's Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Katherine Green is a language arts teacher at Tech as well as a yearbook advisor, and a teacher mentor in the St. Cloud Area School District.

Louise Ziegler is an Early Childhood Special Education Teacher at Hillside in the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District.

This year's program will name the 57th Minnesota Teacher of the Year. The field of 75 will be narrowed to a group of semifinalists in a few weeks, and then down to the list of finalists later in March. The scheduled Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 2nd at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

The award is organized and presented each year by Education Minnesota.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app