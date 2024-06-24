St. Cloud School District 742 Planning Curriculum Changes

St. Cloud School District 742 is planning some curriculum changes for the 2024-2025 school year. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She says the Tech and Apollo science teachers will have a new discovery education text book which has model lessons which includes numerous interactive options. Putnam says this gives students immediate feedback on how well they are understanding the material.

Get our free mobile app

Some other features that will be offered in 2024-2025 in St. Cloud Schools include a tool called Tibbit. Putnam says this feature can help their at home learning students and those participating in their online academy. She indicates that the school district has adjusted well to online learning and likes interactive learning options for students. Putnam says the cost of curriculum has really gone up due to AI and online components added. She says their elementary students are using the Foss Pathways curriculum which is a hands-on program which is required. In the high school Putnam explains they will be offering a new class option which includes AP Economics with Government embedded which keeps Tech/Apollo seniors from needing to chose 1 or the other.

At the end of each school year there tends to be some retirements. This year is no exception for District 742. Putnam says they had 53 retirees that were celebrated earlier this month with a combined 1,124 years of service. She says they are grateful and proud of the retirees.

Putnam says the district has a need for 7 general education classroom teachers which includes a strong need for science teachers. She goes on to say they have 15 special education teacher positions available, no bus driver positions, 1 van driver, and 20 para professional openings. Putnam explains only needing 20 para professionals at this time is down 75% from this time last year.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, it is available below.