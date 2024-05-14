Families Invited to Quarry Park Saturday for Outdoor Fun

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A family-friendly event is being held at the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve on Saturday.

The "Kids to Parks Day" will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There will be activities for the whole family, including the chance to meet the Lorax with Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, pine cone bird feeder making, Pollinator Pact: planting your seeds with Great River Greening, the chance to win prizes, and more.

The Stearns County Parks Department is also waving the parking fee for the event.

