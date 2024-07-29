Stearns County Commissioners to Name New County Park

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Stearns County Commissioners will be asked to pass a resolution Tuesday naming the newest county park.

The parkland south of Cold Spring became a reality after securing a sizeable grant from a state agency.

The Lessard Sam's Outdoor Heritage Council granted the county $1.9-million to help buy the 253 acres of land along the Sauk River Chain of Lakes. County commissioners approved spending more than $333,000 from leftover CARES Act funding to help pay for the land and an anonymous $500,000 donation also helped cover the nearly $2.8-million cost.

Stearns County Parks Director Ben Anderson has said this park will be different from the other county parks because the funding, through the Lessard Sam's Outdoor Heritage Council, requires there to be access for fishing and hunting.

The hunting will be limited to archery deer hunting and hunting with bird shot ammunition only for all other animals.

Other amenities will include a boat launch, fishing pier, picnic shelter, parking lot, bathrooms, some primitive camping sites, and a trail system.

Commissioners are expected to approve naming it the Chain of Lakes County Park.

