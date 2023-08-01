Deadline Approaching for Stearns County Parks Survey

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- There are only a handful of days remaining to give your input on the future of Stearns County parks and recreation system.

The county has prepared a survey to gather feedback as they create a master plan.

The brief questionnaire asks about the awareness and usage of the county's parks and trails, needs and desires, and ideas for future investments over the next 20 years.

The last plan was developed in 1989 and included the development of the Lake Wobegon Trail and Quarry Park.

The existing system includes 19 features that focus on water access, biking, skiing, nature walks, and picnicking.

To take the survey before Friday's deadline, use this link or go to the home page of Stearns County's website.

