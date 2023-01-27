Take a Survey to Help Guide Stearns County Parks System

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County is beginning work on a master plan for its parks and trails that will guide how the county invests in the system for the next two decades.

Get our free mobile app

The 10-month process starts with a community survey where feedback is needed to help shape priorities and uses.

In all, Stearns County lists 19 unique features that include parks, trails, boat accesses, and open spaces.

Of those amenities, eight are county parks, seven are special features like boat accesses, two are called linear parks or trails which include the Beaver Island Trail and the Dairyland/Soo Line Rail Corridor, and two are considered Regional Recreation Facilities. Those are Quarry Park and Nature Preserve and the Lake Wobegon Trail.

To take the survey, click here.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus