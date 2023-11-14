Beaver Island Trail Open between St. Cloud and Clearwater

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Construction has wrapped up on the Beaver Island Trail between St. Cloud and Clearwater and the trail is open.

The Stearns County Parks Department says there are a few minor details to complete, but walkers and bikers can use the new paved trail from Opportunity Drive to the city of Clearwater.

The trail will then open to snowmobiles between December 1st and March 31st, but no other motorized vehicles will be allowed on the newly paved trail.

The city of St. Cloud is building the section between River Bluffs Regional Park out to Opportunity Drive.

A grand opening will be held next year.

