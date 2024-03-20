Stearns County Seeking State Grant to Buy Future Park Land
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is applying for a state grant to help buy some park land in Paynesville Township.
County Parks Director Ben Anderson says they are seeking a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources grant to help buy 202 acres of wooded property for a proposed park.
The $300,000 Natural and Scenic Area grant would be paired with $300,000 in a local match to buy the property adjacent to Koronis Hills Golf Club.
Anderson says the property is appraised at $893,000 but the owner is willing to lower the asking price to $600,000.
Because a Minnesota Land Trust Conservation Easement protects the property, the land must remain a conservation area and will remain mostly natural. Anderson says five acres will be allowed to have a parking lot, shelter, and bathrooms.
Anderson says for the local match, $150,000 would come from the county's Project Fund and the remaining $150,000 would come through donations that the community has pledged.
The county is expecting to get a decision from the DNR this summer.
RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
LOOK: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them
Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn
LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks
Gallery Credit: Alexander Raeburn