Stearns County Seeking State Grant to Buy Future Park Land

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is applying for a state grant to help buy some park land in Paynesville Township.

County Parks Director Ben Anderson says they are seeking a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources grant to help buy 202 acres of wooded property for a proposed park.

The $300,000 Natural and Scenic Area grant would be paired with $300,000 in a local match to buy the property adjacent to Koronis Hills Golf Club.

Anderson says the property is appraised at $893,000 but the owner is willing to lower the asking price to $600,000.

Because a Minnesota Land Trust Conservation Easement protects the property, the land must remain a conservation area and will remain mostly natural. Anderson says five acres will be allowed to have a parking lot, shelter, and bathrooms.

Anderson says for the local match, $150,000 would come from the county's Project Fund and the remaining $150,000 would come through donations that the community has pledged.

The county is expecting to get a decision from the DNR this summer.

