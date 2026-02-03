Help Shape the Future of Quarry Park and Nature Preserve
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County is updating the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve Master Plan, and they want feedback from users.
The current Master Plan was created in 1995, and since then, the park has grown in popularity with several improvements over the years.
Now, the county is looking to establish a new long-term vision for the park and identify potential improvements over the next decade or two.
Some of the future improvements could be expanding the mountain biking trails, updating swimming, climbing, and fishing access, building an interpretive center and amphitheater, and improving parking.
Users and members of the community have until February 16th to give input through a number of online tools.
The online survey includes a short questionnaire on how they currently use Quarry Park and share ideas for improvements.
There is an Interactive Online Map where users can leave location-specific comments and see comments by others.
Finally, there is the Quarry Park Master Plan webpage where users can learn about the planning process and see project updates.
All of the feedback will be reviewed and considered by county staff, the Stearns County Parks Commission, and the Stearns County Board of Commissioners. The planning process began in December 2025 and will be completed in May 2026.
