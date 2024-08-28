Storms Take Down Several Trees at Warner Lake Park
LYNDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Storm damage has left a Stearns County park riddled with downed trees.
Crews continue to clean up Warner Lake Park after strong winds on Monday caused considerable damage.
Maintenance crews have cleaned up most of the large trees around the open shelter and will continue to clean up around the Nature Center building.
The parks department says both the east and west campgrounds are closed and it will be a few weeks before all of the trails are cleared.
County staff says if you are walking the trails, be prepared to encounter fallen trees and branches.
They also ask patrons to stay out of closed areas, be aware of clean-up crews, and give them space to work.
