WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County is taking the next step in updating the Master Plan for the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve.

The county parks department has gathered public feedback through an online survey and will now hold an open house meeting to review the findings and present a vision for the park's future, including investments in the park for the next 10 to 20 years.

The open house will include an overview of the master plan, a summary of the public engagement, mountain biking opportunities, a potential new visitor center, hiking, picnicking, parking, programming, and tourism.

The Master Plan was written in 1995, and the new Master Plan will guide developments within the park for years to come.

The open house will be held on Wednesday, March 11th, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.

