Rocori Preparing For Busy Summer As School Year Nears End

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- As the school year winds down Rocori is prepping for some fun activities and summer work. Graduation will take place on May 31st and 5th graders are getting to tour the Middle School and meet teachers in preparation to attend it next year.

Superintendent Kevin Enerson says they have some summer projects they are getting ready to tackle:

"We've got the big HVAC project. We're doing some of it this summer and then there's going to be a large portion of it done next summer, and that phase 2 for next summer the bids are going to be due here I believe it's in two weeks."

The HVAC work is being done on the Middle School/High School building. Enerson says the building will remain open for most of the work during the summer. He says it is an exciting but busy time of year:

"You know, you're kind of getting those end of the year things and wrapping things up. I know that on my end of things we're really working to finalize the 24/25 budget which is due June 30th."

Enerson also says Benton/Stearns Special Education Coop is going to make a presentation to the school board about some facility needs they have and there is some general summer maintenance that will be done as well.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

