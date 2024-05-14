Update: Sheriff Releases Information About Missing Kayaker

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office has released information about the kayaker who went missing over the weekend.

They are asking property owners on the lake to check shorelines and outbuildings for the man who has been identified as 39-year-old Shane White of Overland Park, Kansas.

He's described as 6'2", 230 pounds, and was wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt.

On Saturday night at about 11:30 White had left alone in a kayak from his vacation rental on the south side of Nest Lake and had failed to return.

An open water and shoreline search began and the missing kayak was found by deputies Sunday afternoon.

