Search Continues for Missing Kayaker on Central Minnesota Lake
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- Authorities are looking for a kayaker who went missing over the weekend on a lake in Kandiyohi County.
The Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call of an overdue kayaker Sunday morning.
On Saturday night at about 11:30 p.m. a 39-year-old man from Overland Park, Kansas had left alone in a kayak from his vacation rental on the south side of Nest Lake and had failed to return.
An open water and shoreline search began and the missing kayak was found by deputies Sunday afternoon.
The search efforts were suspended last night and will resume again Monday morning.
