ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new exhibit opening at the Great River Children's Museum in St. Cloud is a collaboration with St. Cloud State University.

The new interactive exhibit is called "Sound Seekers".

Sound Seekers Exhibit Sound Seekers Exhibit

It will focus on how animals eavesdrop on communication signals for survival and reproduction. It also features a range of activities that allow visitors to experience how scientists investigate questions in animal communication.

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SCSU Associate Professor of Graphic Design Haenin Lee is the lead designer for the exhibit, along with several SCSU students. The University of Minnesota and St. Olaf College also helped develop the exhibit.

Lee says,

"This project provided a valuable opportunity to collaborate with the Museum and connect design and science through an interactive and immersive experience."

The exhibit opens on Saturday. There's an opening reception from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 11th. The exhibit will run until August 31St.