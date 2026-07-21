Sartell Blanks Foley 10 To 0 in Legion Baseball Playoff Roundup
MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
DIV. 1 SUB STATE 11 (CO-HOSTS SARTELL/COLD SPRING)
JULY 2Oth SCHEDULE
(SARTELL)
5:00
ALBANY POST 482 9 PIERZ POST 341 3
The Post 482 and Post 341 both collected thirteen hits, including one triple and a double, and seven players collected hits. They did put up eight runs in the fifth inning. The Post 482 starting pitcher was Cohen Habben; he threw four innings, gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. T. Fredricks threw two innings; he gave up three hits, one run, and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Holm threw one inning; he gave up one hit.
The Post 482 offense was led by Cohen Habben; he went 2-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Hudson Linn went 2-3 for two RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Kyle Holm went 1-5 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Alex Kalthoff went 3-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Noah Davey went 2-2 with a double; he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. T. Frericks went 1-1 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Judah Allen was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Dylan Hoffarth went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored a run.
Post 341's starting pitcher was Brayden Haberman; he threw four innings, gave up three hits, two walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Preston Saehr threw one inning; he gave up eight hits, eight runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Thielen threw one inning; he gave up two hits, one run, and he issued one walk.
The Post 341 offense was led by Preston Saehr; he went 2-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Grady Young went 1-4 for an RBI and he scored a run, and Jackson Thielen went 3-4 for an RBI and scored a run. Link Toops went 3-3 for an RBI and scored a run, and Connor Hennessy went 2-4. Dan Litke went 1-3 with a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run, and Parker Kimman went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Sawyer Lochner went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run.
7:00
SARTELL POST 277 10 FOLEY POST 298 0
Post 277 outhit Post 298 sixteen to one; they did collect six doubles, seven stolen bases, and good defense. The Post 277 starting pitcher was Brady Thompson; he threw 4 2/3 innings, gave up one hit, two walks, and recorded nine strikeouts. Daylon Holter threw 1 1/3 innings to earn the win; he gave up two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Post 277 offense was led by Landon Fish; he went 4-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, and he scored three runs. Jackson Knott went 4-4 with a double for two RBIs; he had a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Nolan Hemker went 2-2 for two RBIs; he was hit twice by a pitch, and he had three stolen bases. Daylon Holter went 3-4 with a double for an RBI; he had a stolen base andhe scored he scored one run. Keaton Landowski went 2-4 with a double; Mateo Segura went 1-4 with a double for an RBI. Brady Thompson was credited with an RBI, and Trevor Schlangen had a walk.
The Post 298 starting pitcher was Noah Gapinski. He threw four innings; he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Mesiah Vizenor threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up seven hits, four runs, and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Post 298 offense was led by Noah Gapinski; he went 1-2 with a walk, and Teddy Rasmussen was hit by a pitch. Jaren Robinson was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk, and Easton Wojacechowski had a walk.
(COLD SPRING)
5:00
SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 4 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 3
The Post 254 outhit the Post 46 ten to six; they did collect two doubles in this nine-inning battle. The Post 254 starting pitcher was Griffin Rothstein, who threw 6 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Owen Gales threw 2 1/3 innings to earn the win; he recorded two strikeouts.
Post 254 was led on offense by Griffin Rothstein; he went 2-5 for an RBI, and Brody Sabin went 2-5 for an RBI, and he had a stolen base with a big single to drive in the winning run. Reed Krogstad went 2-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Nolan Black went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Owen Gates went 1-4 with a double, and Jude Washnieski went 1-3 with a stolen base. Carter Riedeman had a walk and scored a run, and Tavin Gohman scored a run.
The Post 46 starting pitcher was Isaac Kalie; he threw 8 2/3 innings, gave up ten hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts.
The Post 46 offense was led by Nolan Sams; he went 2-2 with a double for one RBI. He was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Isaac Kalis went 1-5 for an RBI, and Ryan Newman had a walk. Ben Anderson, Prescott Romain and Connor Posterick all went 1-4.
7:30
COLD SPRING POST 455 5 WILLMAR POST 167 3
The Post 455 outhit the Post 167 seven to five, including a double and eight walks. The Post 455 starting pitcher was Nolan VanLoy; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Reece Kalla threw one inning to earn the save; he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.
The Post 455 offense was led by Max Fredin, who went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Blake Kelly went 1-1 for an RBI, and he had a walk. Cal Heying went 2-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Noah Olmscheid went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Nolan VanLoy had a stolen base, three walks, and he scored a run, and Jace Griffin had two walks, and he scored a run. Reece Keller and Charlie Upgren both had a walk.
The Post 167 starting pitcher was Raumer Laumer; he threw 1/3 inning, and he gave up two hits and two walks. Hudson Sjoberg went 3- 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, five walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Ellingson threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.
The Post 167 offense was led by Eli Hagen; he went 1-3 for an RBI, and Tyler Madsen went 2-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Alex Hoppe went 2-3, and Logan Fagerlie went 1-3. Reese Christianson went 1-4, Jordan Ellingson had a walk and scored a run, and Hudson Sjoberg had a stolen base.
JULY 21ST SCHEDULE
(SARTELL)
5:00 Willmar POST 167 vs. FOLEY POST 298
7:30 SARTELL POST 277 vs. COLD SPRING POST 6915
(COLD SPRING)
5:00 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 vs. PIERZ POST 341
7:30 ALBANY POST 482 vs. SAUK RAPIDS POST 254
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