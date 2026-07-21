MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DIV. 1 SUB STATE 11 (CO-HOSTS SARTELL/COLD SPRING)

JULY 2Oth SCHEDULE

(SARTELL)

5:00

ALBANY POST 482 9 PIERZ POST 341 3

The Post 482 and Post 341 both collected thirteen hits, including one triple and a double, and seven players collected hits. They did put up eight runs in the fifth inning. The Post 482 starting pitcher was Cohen Habben; he threw four innings, gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. T. Fredricks threw two innings; he gave up three hits, one run, and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Holm threw one inning; he gave up one hit.

The Post 482 offense was led by Cohen Habben; he went 2-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Hudson Linn went 2-3 for two RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Kyle Holm went 1-5 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Alex Kalthoff went 3-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Noah Davey went 2-2 with a double; he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. T. Frericks went 1-1 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Judah Allen was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Dylan Hoffarth went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored a run.

Post 341's starting pitcher was Brayden Haberman; he threw four innings, gave up three hits, two walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Preston Saehr threw one inning; he gave up eight hits, eight runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Thielen threw one inning; he gave up two hits, one run, and he issued one walk.

The Post 341 offense was led by Preston Saehr; he went 2-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Grady Young went 1-4 for an RBI and he scored a run, and Jackson Thielen went 3-4 for an RBI and scored a run. Link Toops went 3-3 for an RBI and scored a run, and Connor Hennessy went 2-4. Dan Litke went 1-3 with a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run, and Parker Kimman went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Sawyer Lochner went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run.

7:00

SARTELL POST 277 10 FOLEY POST 298 0

Post 277 outhit Post 298 sixteen to one; they did collect six doubles, seven stolen bases, and good defense. The Post 277 starting pitcher was Brady Thompson; he threw 4 2/3 innings, gave up one hit, two walks, and recorded nine strikeouts. Daylon Holter threw 1 1/3 innings to earn the win; he gave up two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Post 277 offense was led by Landon Fish; he went 4-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, and he scored three runs. Jackson Knott went 4-4 with a double for two RBIs; he had a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Nolan Hemker went 2-2 for two RBIs; he was hit twice by a pitch, and he had three stolen bases. Daylon Holter went 3-4 with a double for an RBI; he had a stolen base andhe scored he scored one run. Keaton Landowski went 2-4 with a double; Mateo Segura went 1-4 with a double for an RBI. Brady Thompson was credited with an RBI, and Trevor Schlangen had a walk.

The Post 298 starting pitcher was Noah Gapinski. He threw four innings; he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Mesiah Vizenor threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up seven hits, four runs, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 298 offense was led by Noah Gapinski; he went 1-2 with a walk, and Teddy Rasmussen was hit by a pitch. Jaren Robinson was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk, and Easton Wojacechowski had a walk.

(COLD SPRING)

5:00

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 4 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 3

The Post 254 outhit the Post 46 ten to six; they did collect two doubles in this nine-inning battle. The Post 254 starting pitcher was Griffin Rothstein, who threw 6 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Owen Gales threw 2 1/3 innings to earn the win; he recorded two strikeouts.

Post 254 was led on offense by Griffin Rothstein; he went 2-5 for an RBI, and Brody Sabin went 2-5 for an RBI, and he had a stolen base with a big single to drive in the winning run. Reed Krogstad went 2-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Nolan Black went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Owen Gates went 1-4 with a double, and Jude Washnieski went 1-3 with a stolen base. Carter Riedeman had a walk and scored a run, and Tavin Gohman scored a run.

The Post 46 starting pitcher was Isaac Kalie; he threw 8 2/3 innings, gave up ten hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Post 46 offense was led by Nolan Sams; he went 2-2 with a double for one RBI. He was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Isaac Kalis went 1-5 for an RBI, and Ryan Newman had a walk. Ben Anderson, Prescott Romain and Connor Posterick all went 1-4.

7:30

COLD SPRING POST 455 5 WILLMAR POST 167 3

The Post 455 outhit the Post 167 seven to five, including a double and eight walks. The Post 455 starting pitcher was Nolan VanLoy; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Reece Kalla threw one inning to earn the save; he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 455 offense was led by Max Fredin, who went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Blake Kelly went 1-1 for an RBI, and he had a walk. Cal Heying went 2-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Noah Olmscheid went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Nolan VanLoy had a stolen base, three walks, and he scored a run, and Jace Griffin had two walks, and he scored a run. Reece Keller and Charlie Upgren both had a walk.

The Post 167 starting pitcher was Raumer Laumer; he threw 1/3 inning, and he gave up two hits and two walks. Hudson Sjoberg went 3- 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, five walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Ellingson threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Post 167 offense was led by Eli Hagen; he went 1-3 for an RBI, and Tyler Madsen went 2-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Alex Hoppe went 2-3, and Logan Fagerlie went 1-3. Reese Christianson went 1-4, Jordan Ellingson had a walk and scored a run, and Hudson Sjoberg had a stolen base.

JULY 21ST SCHEDULE

(SARTELL)

5:00 Willmar POST 167 vs. FOLEY POST 298

7:30 SARTELL POST 277 vs. COLD SPRING POST 6915

(COLD SPRING)

5:00 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 vs. PIERZ POST 341

7:30 ALBANY POST 482 vs. SAUK RAPIDS POST 254

History of Minnesota Twins' Managers Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were? Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins

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