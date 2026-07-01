LEGION BASEBALL ROUNDUP

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 2 NORTHERN KNIGHTS LEGION 1

The Chutes were outhit by the Knights four to three; they did collect two doubles. Their starting pitcher, Charlie Dolan, threw a gem; he threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw seven innings, gave up one run, four walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Chutes' offense was led by Ryan Liebrenz; he went 1-3 for an RBI, and Jack Hamak had two stolen bases, scored a run, and Nick Plante had a stolen base, a walk, and scored a run. Henry Schloe and Jake Murphy both went 1-3 with a double.

The Knights' starting pitcher was Levi Sims; he threw seven innings, gave up three hits, two walks, one walk and recorded four strikeouts.

The Knights' offense was led by Owen Carlson, who went 2-4 with a double, and Tony Ambrose was credited with an RBI and had a walk. Levi Sims went 1-4, and Liam Dinsdale went 1-3. Lucas Jeske had two walks, and he scored a run, and Caleb Callander had a walk.

SARTELL POST 477 3 FOLEY POST 298 2

The Post 477 outhit Post 298 seven to three, including a triple and a double. Their starting pitcher was Brady Thompson; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Post 477 offense was led by Emmitt Hemmesch, who went 1-2 for an RBI and had a stolen base, and Trevor Schlangen was credited with an RBI. Matt Schreiner went 1-2 with a triple for an RBI, and Nolan Hemker went 2-3 with two stolen bases and scored a run. Brady Thompson went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run, and Mateo Segura was hit by a pitch. Daylon Holter went 1-3, scored a run, and he had a stolen base, and Miles Simonson went 1-3.

The Post 298 starting pitcher was Noah Gapinski; he threw six innings, gave up seven hits, three runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Von Murphy; he went 1-4, and Messiah Vizenor went 1-2. Henry Sachs went 1-1 with a walk and scored a run, and Calvin Hackett scored a run. Noah Gapinski and Brody Kipka both had a walk.

PAYNESVILLE POST 271 4 EVW POST 381/453 0

The Post 271 outhit the Post 381/453 seven to five, including two doubles and a very good pitching performance. Reed Johnson threw a complete game to earn the win; he gave up five hits, and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Post 271 offense was led by Brooks Miller; he went 1-3 with a double for three RBIs. Shane Pauls went 1-2 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Brayden Vanderbeek went 2-2 with a double and a walk, and Gavin Bulthuis went 1-2 with a walk and scored a run. Nick Utsch and Derek Mergen both went 1-3 with a stolen base, and both scored a run, and Reed Johnson had a walk.

The starting pitcher for Post 381/453 was Gabe Schmitt. He threw four innings; he gave up two hits, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Nick Becker threw two innings; he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 381/453 offense was led by Torii Berg, who went 1-3 with a double, and Nick Becker went 2-3. Bryce Neiman and Matt Heuring both went 1-3, and Eli Hernandez was hit by a pitch.

WILLMAR POST 167 7 SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 2

The Post 167 outhit the Post 254 nine to three, including a double and very good defense. Their starting pitcher, Reese Christianson, threw a gem to earn the win. He threw 6 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Hudson Sjoberg threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 167 offense was led by Alex Hoppe; he went 1-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Tyler Madsen went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and Reese Christianson was credited with an RBI. Hudson Sjoberg went 1-3 for an RBI, and Jake Ellingson went 2-2 with a walk and scored a run. Eli Hagen went 1-2, and he scored a run; Gavin Banks had a walk, and he scored a run, and Lawson Anez had a walk. Logan Fagerlie went 1-4, Gavin Evenson and Eli Ewert both went 1-1, and Aidan Paulson had a stolen base and scored two runs.

The Post 254 starting pitcher was Griffin Rothstein; he threw five innings, gave up nine hits, seven runs, three walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Jude Washnieski threw two innings; he gave up a walk and recorded one strikeout.

The Post 254 offense was led by Carter Riedeman; he went 3-4 with a double, a stolen base, and scored a run. Owen Gales was credited with an RBI, and Tavin Gohman was hit by a pitch and had a walk. Jude Washnieski had two walks, and Brody Sabin scored a run.

LITTLE FALLS POST 46 13 (UNKNOWN/NO STATS) 2

The Post 46 outhit the Unknown post ten to one, including two doubles, three batters hit by a pitch, and five stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Luke Knopik; he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Marshall Zapzalka threw one inning; he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 46 offense was led by Prescott Romaine; he went 3-3 for three RBIs, a walk, four stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Marshall Zapzalka went 1-3 for three RBIs, and Nolan Sams went 2-3 with a double for three RBIs; he was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Connor Neu went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Ethan Neu went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and he scored three runs. Isaak Kalis went 1-3 for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Ben Anderson went 1-3 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run; Liam Thoma was hit twice by a pitch, he had two stolen bases, and he scored a run, and Luke Knopik had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run.

SARTELL POST 277 3 SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 0

The Post 277 outhit the Post 254 seven to five, including two hit batters and seven stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Landon Fish; he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five singles, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.

Post 277 was led on offense by Trevor Schlangen; he went 1-2 for an RBI, two stolen bases, and a walk. Daylon Holter went 1-2 for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base. Nolan Hemke went 2-2; he was hit by a pitch, and he had two stolen bases. Brady Thompson went 2-4, and he scored a run; Jackson Knott went 1-3 with a stolen base, Levi Magnuson had a stolen base, and Matt Schreiner had a walk.

The Post 254 starting pitcher was Caseyn Schinkle; he threw six innings, gave up three runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Tavin Gohman threw one inning; he gave up one hit.

The Post 254 offense was led by Brady Sabin, who went 3-3 with a stolen base. Carter Riedeman went 1-3 with a walk, Reed Krogstad went 1-3, and Travin Gohman had a walk.

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ST. CLOUD CHUTES 6 PAYNESVILLE POST 275 5

The Chutes outhit the Post 275 eleven to seven, including a double, a home run, and four big runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Their starting pitcher was Jack Hamak; he threw five innings, gave up six hits, five runs, three walks, and recorded seven strikeouts. Jacob Oliver threw two innings; he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Chutes offense was led by Henry Schloe, who went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs and scored a run. Charlie Dolan went 2-3 for two RBS and a walk, and Jacob Oliver went 1-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Ryan Liebrenz went 1-3 with a walk and scored a run, and Owen Fradette went 2-3. Jack Weihrauch went 2-3 and scored two runs, and Jack Hamak went 1-3 and scored a run.

The Post 275 starting pitcher was Eric Paulson; he threw six innings, gave up eleven hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 275 was led on offense by N. Utsch, who went 2-3 with a double for three RBIs; he had a stolen base and a walk. Esau Nelson went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-4 with a double for an RBI. Reed Johnson went 2-4, with a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Eric Paulson went 1-1 with a double; he had three walks and scored three runs.

LITTLE FALLS POST 45 6 FOLEY POST 298 0

The Post 45 and Post 298 both collected three hits, including a double and six walks. Their starting pitcher was Izaak Kalis; he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Post 45 was led on offense by Izaak Kalis; he went 1-4 with a double for three RBIs. John Ahlin went 1-4 with a stolen base and scored a run, and Peyton Bartos went 1-2 with a walk and scored a run. C. Neu was credited with an RBI; he had a walk and he scored a run, and Nolan Sams had two walks and he scored a run. Liam Thoma scored a run, and Marshall Zapzalka had a walk.

The Post 298 starting pitcher was Ted Rasmussen; he threw 5 1/3 innings, gave up one hit, two runs, three walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Carson Brenny threw 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 298 offense was led by Ted Rasmussen and Messiah Vizenor; both went 1-3, and Brody Kipka went 1-2 with a walk.

BRAINERD POST 255 8 ST. CLOUD 76ERS 2 (No STATS ARE AVAILABLE)

ST. CLOUD 76ERS 14 ST. AUGUSTA POST 4 (NO STATS ARE AVAILABLE)