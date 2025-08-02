MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION STATE TOURNAMENT

(Thursday, August 31)

SHAKOPEE POST-2, 9 SAUK RAPIDS POST-254, 0

The Post 2 defeated Post 254; they out-hit them ten to six, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Nick Johnson threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he had four strikeouts. Reid Anderson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, and Shane Kettler threw two innings, he had two strikeouts. Brodie Sullivan threw two innings, gave up three hits, and had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ryder Peace went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, a walk, and scored two runs, and Nick Johnson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Logan Krosch went 2-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Keegan Hutson went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Carson Schroeder went 1-for-3 with a double, and he scored a run, and Kaden Olson had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and a walk. Ethan Kruschek went 1-for-3 and scored a run, and Jack Stensrud had a stolen base, a walk, and scored a run.

For Sauk Rapids, Vincent Murn threw two innings, he gave up eight hits and seven runs, and Gavin Weber threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks, and he had two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Vince Murn, who went 2-for-3, and Brody Sabin went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Carter Riedeman went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Dakota Banks and Payton Remer both went 1-for-1, and Nolan Black was hit by a pitch.

(Friday, August 1st)

HASTINGS POST-47, 14 SAUK RAPIDS POST-254, 5

Post 47 defeated Post 254 in the Elimination round. They out-hit them, including one home run and two doubles. Drew Gillespie threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, three runs, and one walk. Mark Svobock threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks, and one strikeout. Charlie Meyers threw three innings, he gave up four hits, and he had two strikeouts, and C. Wayner threw 1/3 of an inning.

Their offense was led by Luke Niederkorn went 3-for-3 with a double for four RBIs, two walks, and he scored three runs. Collin Maguire went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, two walks, and scored two runs. Chuck Wagner went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run and Gunnar Skov went 2-for-3 for a RBI; he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Charlie Rud went 1-for-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Colton McNight went 1-for-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs, and C. Werner went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Grant Johnson had a RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Anthony Butler had a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

For Sauk Rapids, Robert Dusing threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up three hits, seven runs, three walks, and one strikeout. Mason Fincher threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, six runs, three walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Nolan Hemker threw 1 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk, and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Vince Murn, who went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, and Carter Riedeman went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Brody Sabin went 1-for-4, with a double, and he scored a run, and Griffin Rothstein went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 1-for-2 with two walks, and he scored a run and Kade Gibbons went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Mader went 1-for-3 and scored a run, and Gavin Weber went 1-for-1 with a stolen base. Clayton Handeland went 1-for-1, Shea Koster had a walk, and N. Black was hit by a pitch.

