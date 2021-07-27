ST. CLOUD -- Sixteen baseball teams from across the state are coming to St. Cloud this weekend. The Division I Minnesota American Legion State Baseball Tournament starts Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Roughly 300 players plus their parents and other fans will be in town for four days.

The tournament actually kicks off with an athlete welcome banquet Wednesday at the River's Edge Convention Center.

The games will be played on five area fields: Dick Putz Field and Joe Faber Field at the St. Cloud MAC, St. Cloud Technical High School, St. Cloud Orthopedics Field in Sartell, and Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids. The championship game is Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Dick Putz Field.

The St. Cloud Chutes from American Legion Post 76 is among the field of 16 teams. Foley representing American Legion Post 298 is also competing. Other teams are from Austin, Mankato, Eden Prairie, Hopkins, Rosemount, Eastview, Fridley, Tri-City, Blain/Ham Lake, Grand Rapids, Osseo, Minneapolis, Moorhead, and Willmar.

Tickets are $10 in advance online or $12 at the gate per day.

