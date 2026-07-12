AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL ROUNDUP

(WEDNESDAY)

COLD SPRING POST 6915 11 ALBANY POST 482 1

The Post 6915 outhit Post 482 seven to four, including a double, one hit batter, four stolen bases and six walks. Their starting pitcher was Zeiher; he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one run, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Post 6915 offense was led by Cooper Notch; he went 2-2 for three RBIs. He was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored two runs. Ethan Hellerman went 2-2 for two RBIs, and Carson Bergerson had two walks and scored two runs. Dan Zeiher went 1-2 with a double for an RBI; he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Jax Hohenstein went 1-1 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, and Gabe Fredin had a walk and he scored a run. Noah Stalboerger was credited for an RBI; he had a walk and scored a run. Logan Adams had a walk, Chris Bergerson had a stolen base, and Carter Simon scored a run.

The starting pitcher for Post 482 was C. Cramlet. He threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, eight runs, and three walks. N. VanHeel threw 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout. No. 17 threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Post 482 offense was led by P. Roiger, C. Cramlet, and N. Vanke, all of whom went 1-3. Roiger also was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base. T. Lenarz went 1-2; Tyler Fredricks was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run.

(THURSDAY)

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 13 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 4

The Post 254 were outhit by Post 254 nine to eight; they collected a home run, one double, two sacrifice flies, six walks, and six stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Caseyn Schinkle; he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Lucas Weber threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 254 offense was led by Griffinn Rothstein; he went 3-4 with a double for four RBIs, he had three stolen bases, and he scored three runs. Carter Riedeman went 2-3 with a home run for an RBI; he had two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored three runs. Brady Sabin went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs; he had a stolen base and two walks. Gavin Peterson went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch and scored a run, and Owen Gales had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and one walk. Reed Kroplad went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored two runs, and Tavin Gohman had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Nolan Black had two walks, P. Remer had a walk and scored a run, Jude Washnieski had a walk, and Lucas Weber and L. Hausmann both scored a run.

The Post 46 starting pitcher was Preston Romaine; he threw 3 2/3 innings, gave up five hits, eight runs, five walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Conner Neu threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Pasterick threw one inning; he gave up two hits, two runs, and two walks. Ben Anderson closed it out with one inning; he gave up one hit, two runs, and three walks.

The Post 46 offense was led by Ben Anderson; he went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, and John Ahlin went 3-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Newman went 1-2 with two walks and scored two runs, and Preston Romaine went 1-4. Conner Neu went 1-3, and Marshal Zapzalke had a walk.

EVW POST 381/453 15 HOWARD LAKE POST 145 0

The Post 381/453 outhit the Post 145 seven to one, including, two doubles, a sacrifice fly, twelve walks, and six stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Gabe Schmidt; he threw four innings, gave up one hit, two walks, and recorded seven strikeouts. Matt Heuring threw 2/3 inning; he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Glenz threw 1/3 inning; he gave up one walk and recorded one strikeout.

The Post 381/453 offense was led by Torii Berg; he went 1-3 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs. Bryce Neiman went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs; he had two walks, and he scored one run. Blake Glenz went 2-2 for two RBIs; he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored three runs. Eli Hernandez went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs; he had a stolen base and one walk. C. Meierhofer went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored two runs; Matt Heuring was credited with an RBI, had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored a run. Nick Becker went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored two runs; Brayden Becker had a stolen base, three walks, and he scored three runs, and Carter Scheeler had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for Post 145 was Michael Mumford; he threw three innings, gave up four hits, six runs, six walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Corbin Long threw 1/3 inning; he gave up one hit, eight runs, and six walks. Lincoln Schlegel threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one run, and he recorded a strikeout. Their offense was led by Wyatt Stutsman, who went 1-2; Rykin Krzmarzick had a stolen base and a walk, and Tegan Miller and Corbin Long both had a walk.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 2 LITCHFIELD POST 104 0

The Chutes outhit Post 104 six to two, including a double, four stolen bases and a gem from their pitcher. Their starting pitcher was Jack Hamak; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks, and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by Henry Schloe, who went 3-3 with a double for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Jack Hamak went 1-3 with a stolen base, and Jake Oliver went 1-4 and scored a run. Ryan Liebranz went 1-2 with two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored a run. Nick Plante and Jack Staller both had a stolen base and a walk.

The starting pitcher for Post 104 was Gideon Boerema. He threw five innings; he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Alex Medina-Lizarraga; he went 1-3 with a double. Gideon Boerema went 1-3, and Grant Dengerud and Jordan Abbott both had a walk.

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(FRIDAY)

SARTELL POST 277 11 BROOKINGS BANDITS POST 74 1

The Post 277 outhit Post 74 twelve to five, including a home run, three doubles, six walks, two sacrifice flies, and seven stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Landon Fish; he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Post 277 offense was led by Miles Simonson; he went 2-3 with a home run, a double, and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Brady Thompson went 2-2 for two RBIs; he had a stolen base, two walks, and scored two runs. Keaton Landowski went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Matt Schreiner went 2-3 with a double for an RBI; he had two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored a run. Mateo Segura had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs; he was hit by a pitch, he had one walk, and he scored a run. Trevor Schlangen went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, Levi Magnuson had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, and Jackson Knott had two stolen bases. Nolan Hemker went 2-2; he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored two runs.

The Post 74 starting pitcher was Talon Hyde; he threw 2 2/3 innings, gave up five hits, five runs, and two walks. Jase Bauer threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks, and he recorded a strikeout.

Their Post 74 offense was led by Cooper Schneider; he went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch, and Jase Bauer had a walk, and he scored a run. Nolan Wagner, Ryder Anderson and Maxten Jensen all went 1-2.

SARTELL POST 277 10 MAPLE PLAIN POST 514 4

The Post 277 outhit the Post 514 ten to nine, including three doubles, a sacrifice fly, and seven that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Trevor Schlangen; he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Nathan Gjemse threw two innings; he gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 277 offense was led by Tyler Schlangen; he went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, and Miles Simonson went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs. Nolan Hemker went 3-4 with a double for an RBI; he had two stolen bases, and he scored three runs. Mateo Segura went 1-3 with a double for an RBI; he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs. Brady Thompson went 1-2 with two stolen bases, two walks, and he scored three runs. Jackson Knott went 1-3 with a double, Dylan Anderson went 1-1 and scored a run, and L. Magnuson had a stolen base.

The Post 514 starting pitcher was Blake Tichy; he threw four innings, gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Henrik Munich threw two innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 514 offense was led by Michael Walker, who went 1-3 with a double for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Nick Nye went 1-2 for an RBI. Blake Tichy went 2-3 with a double and a walk, and Jack Munsch went 2-4. Max Lewin went 2-4, and Keegan Flansburg went 1-4, and Owen Schaber had two walks and scored a run. Gavin Streich and Campbell Rieser both were hit by a pitch. Blake Schlinz and Grant Fedie both scored a run.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 11 MAPLE LAKE POST 131 8

The Chutes were outhit by Post 131 eleven to eight; they did collect a triple and two doubles, six stolen bases and two hit batters. Their starting pitcher was Charlie Dolan; he threw four innings, gave up five hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Jacob Oliver threw three innings to earn the win; he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by Nick Plante; he went 2-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Nolan Biguaette went 1-2 with a triple for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and a walk. Charlie Dolan went 1-3 for two RBIs; he had a stolen base and a walk, and Jacob Oliver went 2-3; he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases, and he scored three runs. Jack Hamak went 1-3 for an RBI; he had two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored two runs, and Jack Staller went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Jack Weihrauch was credited with an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Nolan Longnecker was hit by a pitch; he had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Post 131 starting pitcher was Landon Marsicek; he threw one inning, gave up two hits, seven runs, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Broc Blizil threw five innings; he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 131 offense was led by Brogan Manthie; he went 3-5 with a double for five RBIs. Andrew Schmitz went 3-5 with a double for two RBIs, and Daniel Carrivou went 2-4 and scored a run. Broc Blizil went 1-4 with a triple for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, he had two walks, and he scored four runs. Max Goetz went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Cohen Rausch went 1-4. Landon Marsicek and Luke Gendreau both scored a run, and Lane Faub had a walk.

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