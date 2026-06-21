LEGION BASEBALL ROUNDUP

FOLEY POST 298 13 BELE PLAINE 0

The Post 298 out hit the Belle Plaine Legion seven to one, including two doubles, four hit by pitch, and six walks. Their starting pitcher was Noah Gapinski, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Post 298 offense was led by Easton Wojwiechowski, who went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and had a stolen base. Jared Robinson went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Van Murphy went 1-2 for two RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Teddy Rasmussen went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Noah Brunn went 1-2 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Messiah Vizenor went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Noah Gapinski was hit twice by a pitch for an RBI, he had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored two runs. Calvin Hackett had two walks, and he had a walk. Brody Kipka had one walk, and he scored a run. Jake Drexler and Everett Bemboom both had a walk.

The Belle Plaine Legion starting pitcher was Chaz Iovino. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, six walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Riley Arbuckle threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up one run and five walks. Their offense was led by Sam Scheffler, who went 1-2, and Chaz Lovino had a walk.

FOLEY POST 298 11 PARK CENTER LEGION 1

The Post 298 out hit the Park Center Legion eleven to three, including four doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Teddy Rasmussen, who threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, four walks, and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Jack Murphy threw 2/3 innings of relief, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 298 offense was led by Teddy Rasmussen, who went 3-4 with two doubles for five RBIs, and he scored three runs. Jared Robinson went 3-4 for an RBI, and Brody Kipka had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Henry Sachs went 2-3, and he scored two runs, and he had a stolen base, and Van Murphy went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Noah Gapinski went 1-3 with a double, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Colton Stadther had a walk, and he scored a run, and Calvin Hacket

The Park Center Legion starting pitcher, C. Aasen, threw 5 1/3 innings; he gave up eleven hits, eleven runs, four walks, and recorded five strikeouts. And W. Courhcan threw 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit and recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by B. Bratsch, who went 2-3, and Alex Courchan went 1-3. W. Courchane was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk, and J. Gregory was hit by a pitch. A. Aasen had a stolen base, and he had a walk, CD had a walk, and he scored a run, and C. Aasen had a stolen base and a walk.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 5 WBL POST 126 4

The Chutes out-hit the Post 126 seven to five, including two sacrifice flies. Their starting pitcher was Henry Schloe, who threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up two singles, two runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Liebrenz threw three innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up three hits, two runs, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Chutes were led on offense by Caden Johnson, who went 1-2 with two sacrifice flies for two RBIs, and he had a stolen base. Jacob Oliver went 1-4 for an RBI. He had a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Ryan Liebrenz went 1-3 for an RBI. He had two stolen bases and a walk. Owen Fradette went 2-3, and he scored a run, and Charlie Dolan went 1-3, and he scored a run. Henry Schloe went 1-4, and Jake Murphy and Nick Plante both had a walk.

The Post 126 starting pitcher was H. Stuemke. He threw six innings, gave up six hits, four runs, and one walk, and recorded four strikeouts. B. Lashoneb threw one inning; he gave up one hit and he gave up one run.

The Post 126 offense was led by J. Regal, who went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and C. Bach went 1-3 for an RBI. L. Bush went 1-3, and he scored a run, and J. Regal went 1-3. L. Magnuson went 1-3, and he scored a run. R. Helmb and H. Stuemke both had a walk.

FOLEY POST 298 6 ST. PAUL POST 98 6

The Post 298 out hit the Post 98 eight to six, two doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher was Henry Sachs. He threw four innings, gave up five hits, six runs, and recorded two strikeouts. Carson Brenny threw three innings; he gave up a walk and recorded three strikeouts.

The Post 298 offense was led by Brady Kipka, who went 2-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Noah Gapinski went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Carson Brenny went 1-2 for an RBI, and he had two walks, and Easton Wojciehowski went 1-4. Van Murphy went 1-2, with a stolen base, two walks, and he scored a run, and Teddy Rasmussen went 1-4, and he scored a run. Messiah Vizenor went 1-2, Jared Robinson was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Jake Drexler had a walk.

The Post 98 starting pitcher was Leland McAllister, who threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up eight hits, six runs, eight walks, and recording two strikeouts.

The Post 98 offense was led by Joey Chilton, who went 1-2 with a double, for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored two runs. Leland McAllister went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Donovan Tobias had a sacrifice for an RBI. Nolan Sease went 1-3 for an RBI. He had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Logan Zywiec went 1-3. No. 23 was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Emmet Smoot scored a run.

ST CLOUD CHUTES 9 ALBANY POST 482 1

The Chutes out hit the Post 482 twelve to four, including a triple, two doubles, and two sacrifice flies. Their starting pitcher was Owen Fradette, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Jacob Oliver threw one inning; he issued one walk.

The Chutes offense was led by Sam Oliver, who went 2-3 for two RBIs, had a stolen base, a walk, and scored a run. C. Kroll went 1-1 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Jack Hanle went 1-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base. Owen Fradette went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Jacob Oliver went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored two runs a run. Henry Schloe went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Caden Johnson went 1-4 with a triple, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Nolan Beguaette went 1-3 with a double, and Charlie Dolan went 1-2 with a walk.

The starting pitcher for Post 482 was Kyle Holm. He threw seven innings, he gave up twelve hits, nine runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 482 offense was led by Kyle Holm, who went 1-4 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch, and Cohen Habben went 2-2 with a double and a walk. Hunter Boeck went 1-3, and Hudson Linn had a walk.

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