LIVONIA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- There were two crashes at the same Sherburne County intersection just hours apart on Tuesday.

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The first incident happened on Tuesday at about 2:40 p.m. on Highway 169 in Livonia Township. A vehicle was merging onto U.S. Highway 169 from 245th Avenue, while a second vehicle was going north on the highway, when they collided.

The driver of the vehicle on the highway, 27-year-old Natasha Svetich-Plumley of Princeton, has non-life-threatening injuries. Her three passengers, ages 34, 11, and 14, all from Princeton, were taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the merging vehicle, 69-year-old Linda Dehn-Shreeve of Princeton, was not hurt. Her three passengers were also not hurt.

The second incident happened on Tuesday at about 4:50 p.m., also on Highway 169 in Livonica Township. One vehicle was entering the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 169 from 245th Avenue. The second vehicle was going north on the highway when they collided.

The driver of the vehicle on the highway, 47-year-old Krishna Lachminarian of Zimmerman, was not hurt. His three passengers, ages 7, 3, and 46, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the merging vehicle, 30-year-old Tristan Long of Pillager, was not hurt. Her passenger also was not hurt.