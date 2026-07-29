ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A young woman from Central Minnesota had the opportunity to participate in the recent FIFA World Cup Final activities.

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Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota says its 2026 Youth of the Year, Brook'Lynn H., got to represent Coca-Cola as a flag bearer at the final. She took part in one of the world's most celebrated sporting events at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. As the Midwest Youth of the Year, Brook'Lynn and the four other regional Youth of the Year received several experiences over the weekend, including a shopping spree at the Adidas store in New York. They also met several celebrities, including professional athletes and actors who are Boys & Girls Club alumni.

Brook'Lynn has been a member of the Southside Boys & Girls Club for 12 years and was named the Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota 2026 Youth of the Year. She earned the title of Minnesota Youth of the Year in March, and she traveled to Chicago in June, where she earned the title of Midwest Region Youth of the Year. She will be one of five youth to compete for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's National Youth of the Year on October 1st in New York City.