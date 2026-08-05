ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Plan to stroll around downtown St. Cloud next Friday for the next Art Crawl.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Downtown Alliance Executive Director Jaime Buley says they are excited about this one because they have a lot of live artistry happening.

That can be from floral art, musicians, belly dancers, live painters, you can learn to crochet, there will be live drawings, print making, all kinds of things that are interactive and live, which is exciting for us.

Buley says the line-up includes inside and outside venues.

The Paramount Center will have a full line up inside their building, the Wirth Center will have artists but they'll also have tours of their new building, which is exciting, the Central Minnesota Arts Board artists will be in Falcon National Bank, the United Way will be having their Time for Art at the Regency building, and the Great River Children's Museum has the Little Artists there.

Central Minnesota Arts Board is providing the funding to support the artists involved.

Super Cooper Media Super Cooper Media

The Art Crawl on Friday, August 14th, runs from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For specific participating locations, you can check out the Art Crawl Facebook page, and maps will be available during the event.