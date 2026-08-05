WOODBURY (WJON News) -- People have an extra chance to go bananas this week. The Savannah Bananas invade Target Field on Friday to take on the Long Beach Coconuts, and now you have a chance to meet the famous Savannah Bananas players on Thursday.

The team will make an in-store appearance at the Woodbury Dairy Queen. Fans will be able to chat with players, take selfies and pictures, and get autographs. Plus, there will be a DJ spinning tunes and ticket giveaways. While there, people can also try the new limited-time Savannah Bananas Split Shake, inspired by the team.

The Children's Miracle Network Champions will be at the DQ as well, interacting with the Bananas and sharing their stories. The in-store event and live entertainment run from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the meet-and-greet running from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and it is free to attend.

History of Minnesota Twins' Managers Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were? Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins

Como Park Zoo Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

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