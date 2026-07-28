ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Public Safety Foundation is accepting nominations right now for the annual Shields and Stars Awards.

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This year, they are especially encouraging nominations for local responders and teams who serve the heart of Central Minnesota, including emergency medical services, fire, law enforcement, dispatch/telecommunications, and other public safety professionals.

They invite nominations for responders or departments who have: provided lifesaving care or heroic service, shown outstanding professionalism in their daily duties, demonstrated strong leadership or mentorship, created or supported innovative public safety initiatives, or built meaningful partnerships or contributed significantly to community engagement.

Nominations will be accepted through August 12th.

The Awards Dinner and Celebration is scheduled for October 23rd.