ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An eleven-year-old boy is in custody after a stabbing in St. Cloud Tuesday afternoon. The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded to a call around 5:00 p.m. for a stabbing in the 900 block of Cooper Avenue South.

Once on the scene, officers found that an eighteen-year-old St. Cloud man had been stabbed multiple times while in the vestibule of a local business. The victim and other customers were able to subdue the suspect until police arrived.

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The victim was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries. The Police Department says they identified the suspect as an eleven-year-old St. Cloud boy and took him into custody. Officers located the knife used in the stabbing as well.

The suspect was not hurt but taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for evaluation. Police executed a search warrant at a St. Cloud address in connection with the suspect, and authorities say the victim and suspect were not known to each other before the stabbing. The case is still under investigation.

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