St. Cloud Man Faces Charges After Alleged Knife Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man with a knife.

Police responded to a knife complaint in the 1200 block of Breckenridge Avenue around 9:00 p.m. Monday night.

The victim, a 47-year-old St. Cloud man, told police he was stabbed by another man following an argument. The suspect drove away before police arrived.

Police say they found the vehicle in the 800 block of 2nd Street North and made a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as 58-year-old Victor Conner of St. Cloud.

Police say a knife was found in the vehicle and Conner was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail.

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a knife.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.