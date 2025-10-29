Disturbance At Local Restaurant Leads To Police Pursuit
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A woman is in custody after fleeing police in Waite Park on Wednesday morning. The Waite Park Police Department says at about 9:30 a.m., they were dispatched to 210 2nd Street South on reports of a possible drunk driver. Witnesses reported that a woman was twirling around and swearing at employees inside a restaurant at the location. The witnesses additionally told police the woman was inside her vehicle and getting ready to leave. A Waite Park Police officer found the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The woman sped away and was pursued. The suspect eventually stopped on the southeast side of Crossroads Center. Officers contacted her and identified the driver as 39-year-old Tasha Larson. Larson was evaluated by Mayo Ambulance at the scene and later taken by police to the St. Cloud Hospital. Larson was booked into the Stearns County Jail for felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle, and the case is still under investigation.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- New Wildfire Detection Tech Aims To Protect Minnesota’s Forests
- Como Park Zoo Welcomes a New Resident
- Musical Makes Kids Part Of The Enormous Adventure
- Big Winners And Good Times At LedgeTober Flannel Fest [PHOTOS]
- Brothers Launch Fishing Initiative To Help Kids In Need
- Target’s New Self-checkout System Is A Game Changer For Accessibility
2025 Minnesota State Fair
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Pantowners 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions
Gallery Credit: Getty Images