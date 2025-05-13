Get Rid Of Old Medicine & Documents At Waite Park PD Event
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park residents can get rid of old medication and documents this weekend. The Waite Park Police Department is holding a Drug Take Back and Shredding event on Saturday. Residents can empty out the medicine cabinet of unused or old prescriptions, and get documents with secure information shredded for free at one of four locations:
Bel Clare Estates on Bel Clare Drive at 10:00 a.m.
Prosper West Apartments at 1233 7th Street South at 11:00 a.m.
Park Meadows Apartments on Park Meadows Drive at Noon
Community Park, next to the Waite Park City Hall at 151 13th Avenue North, at 1:00 p.m.
There will be a Waite Park Police car and a shred truck at each location for 45 minutes. Anyone can take advantage of the drug take-back, but the document shredding is for Waite Park residents only.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
Tour Waite Park -- Past and Present -- in Pictures