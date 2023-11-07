Police Looking for Three Men Involved in Waite Park Robbery

Police Looking for Three Men Involved in Waite Park Robbery

Waite Park Police photo

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Police are looking for three suspects who robbed a woman of her purse Monday night.

The police department got a call just before 7:00 p.m. for a robbery in progress in the 100 block of Waite Avenue South. Officers arrived to find a woman who had been walking into a business when three masked men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse.

The suspects are described as black males who were wearing masks to cover their faces and dark clothing.

The police department is asking businesses in the area to check camera footage before and after the robbery. Also, if any evidence like a purse, credit cards, face masks, or other items are found, you are asked to call an officer.

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: waite park police department
Categories: crime, From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON