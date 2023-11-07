Police Looking for Three Men Involved in Waite Park Robbery

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Police are looking for three suspects who robbed a woman of her purse Monday night.

The police department got a call just before 7:00 p.m. for a robbery in progress in the 100 block of Waite Avenue South. Officers arrived to find a woman who had been walking into a business when three masked men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse.

The suspects are described as black males who were wearing masks to cover their faces and dark clothing.

The police department is asking businesses in the area to check camera footage before and after the robbery. Also, if any evidence like a purse, credit cards, face masks, or other items are found, you are asked to call an officer.

