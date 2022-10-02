Waite Park Man Arrested After Standoff, Faces Assault Charges

Stearns County Jail

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man is facing assault charges after an incident that happened over the weekend.

The Waite Park Police Department says officers first responded to a report of a man leaving a home in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North, and threatening and pointing a gun at a person walking in the area around 2:20 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities say officers knocked on the door when they arrived, but no one answered.

Police returned to the home around 10:30 p.m. to try to talk to the residents again. Officials say no one answered, but while police were in the area a man, 37-year-old Frank Tamburro Jr. of Waite Park, started to leave the house. Authorities say he was carrying a gun and reentered the home when they tried to speak to him.

The St. Cloud Police SWAT team assisted at the scene as authorities set up a perimeter, evacuated nearby homes, and negotiated with Tamburro.

The standoff continued for several hours until shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday when authorities used a warrant to enter the home and arrest Tamburro.

He was taken to the Stearns County Jail and faces felony 2nd-degree assault charges.

