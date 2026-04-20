Dispose of Unwanted Meds Safely this Weekend in Waite Park

Dispose of Unwanted Meds Safely this Weekend in Waite Park

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WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You can get rid of unwanted medicines at an event this weekend in Waite Park. The Waite Park Police Department is hosting a Public Drug Take Back day on Saturday at the Public Works Facility at 670 17th Avenue South, near the Ledge Amphitheater. People can bring their unused, unwanted, or expired medications for anonymous and safe disposal.

The Drug Take Back is part of a nationwide effort to prevent medication misuse, accidental poisonings, and protect the environment by disposing of drugs properly. You can bring in prescription and over-the-counter drugs, and it is free for everyone. The Drug Take Back runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

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