WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Police are asking for help finding a man who's been reported missing.

Sixty-two-year-old Joel Meyer was last seen on Thursday, June 4th, walking near his residence on 7th Street South wearing a backpack and baseball cap.

Meyer is a white man, 5'7", 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The police department says multiple attempts to reach Meyer have been unsuccessful and his family is concerned for his welfare. Meyer's vehicles are accounted for and his phone is turned off.

Anyone with information on Meyer's whereabouts is asked to call the Waite Park Police Department at (320) 251-3281.

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