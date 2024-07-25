Sartell Man Killed in Waite Park Crane Accident
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A workplace accident in Waite Park on Tuesday has killed a Sartell man.
Officers responded to a medical call in the 400 block of 7th Avenue North at around 10:55 a.m. Police say a large crane was being assembled when it fell from an elevated workstation.
The crane struck 38-year-old Dylan Barthel and pinned him underneath. Barthel was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office determined the preliminary cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries.
Authorities have not released the name of the company Barthel was working for.
The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration was called in to investigate. St. Cloud and the Waite Park Police and Fire Departments, along with Mayo Ambulance and The medical examiner's office assisted Waite Park Police in the investigation.
