City Of Waite Park Receives Grant To Hire New Police Cadet

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The City of Waite Park is looking to hire a new Police Cadet. The city has been awarded a Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Office of Justice Programs grant to hire a police officer through the Intensive Comprehensive Peace Officer Education and Training Program (ICPOET).

attachment-Waite Park Police loading...

The selected cadet will attend 22 weeks of training at either Alexandria Technical & Community College or Hennepin Technical College starting in February next year. Tuition is paid by the police department and the candidate will be paid while attending school. Upon completion of the training the cadet will take the Minnesota P.O.S.T test and after passing be transitioned to a police officer position with Waite Park.

Get our free mobile app

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

ICPOET is a grant-funded program that allows police departments to sponsor candidates with a two or four-year degree who are interested in making a career move to law enforcement. Waite Park is accepting applications until December 6th.

Photo: Jeff McMahon - WJON Photo: Jeff McMahon - WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Take a Look at Upsala's New Lighthouse VRBO

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve