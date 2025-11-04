Late Night Police Chase Ends With Waite Park Suspect in Custody
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man was jailed late Monday night after a police chase that spanned several miles.
A Waite Park Police officer initiated a traffic stop just after 11:00 p.m. near Cayley Court and County Road 121 in St. Joseph. Authorities say the driver turned around and headed back into Waite Park on County Road 138.
Police say the pursuit continued onto 86th Avenue, crossing over Highway 23 and onto Bel Clare Drive. The driver pulled over on Belmar Street and got out of the vehicle, where he was taken into custody.
The driver, 22-year-old Luis Guzman Vasquez, was evaluated for possible intoxication and then jailed on suspicion of felony fleeing police and reckless driving.
