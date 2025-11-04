Late Night Police Chase Ends With Waite Park Suspect in Custody

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man was jailed late Monday night after a police chase that spanned several miles.

A Waite Park Police officer initiated a traffic stop just after 11:00 p.m. near Cayley Court and County Road 121 in St. Joseph. Authorities say the driver turned around and headed back into Waite Park on County Road 138.

Police say the pursuit continued onto 86th Avenue, crossing over Highway 23 and onto Bel Clare Drive. The driver pulled over on Belmar Street and got out of the vehicle, where he was taken into custody.

The driver, 22-year-old Luis Guzman Vasquez, was evaluated for possible intoxication and then jailed on suspicion of felony fleeing police and reckless driving.

LOOK: Are these the most fun cities in America? Stacker put together a list of the most fun cities in America based on a comparative metric of 182 states through WalletHub Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn, Nicole Caldwell

LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state From colonial homesteads to mansions by the ocean, iconic buildings define every state in the country. Stacker compiled this list of notable examples from historic and government reports and news articles. Gallery Credit: Aine Givens