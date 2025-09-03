Witnesses Help Police Catch St. Cloud Teen After Car Chase

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A 17-year-old St. Cloud boy is facing felony charges after a short police chase in Waite Park Tuesday evening.

A Waite Park Police officer was on patrol just before 7:00 p.m. when they tried to stop a vehicle near the 3rd Street North detour area. The driver fled and quickly evaded the officer before crashing the vehicle in a yard near the area where the officer lost sight of the suspect's vehicle.

Officers set up a perimeter and called in the Sartell Police Department's drone unit to help search the area.

A number of witnesses also helped direct officers to where the suspects were.

The 17-year-old juvenile suspect driver was arrested and held for court.

Authorities say they found a BB gun on the teen, who now faces multiple charges, including felony aggravated assault, felony 2nd-degree assault, felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle, and others.

Two passengers, 18-year-old Hussein Mohamed Makaran and 19-year-old Abshir Muhidin Farah, both of St. Cloud, were cited for misdemeanor fleeing police.

Remember These? The Fisher-Price Toys That Bring Back Instant Memories Whether the farm life was your thing or you were more into castles and airports, these iconic Fisher-Price toys are guaranteed to bring back a flood of childhood memories. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LET'S GO Back to the '80s: The Coolest Cars and the Ads That Sold Them Whether you dreamed of cruising in a Porsche 944 like Jake Ryan, showing off in an IROC-Z, or riding shotgun with KITT from Knight Rider, the cars of the '80s had something for everyone. Some were fast, some were flashy, and some just got you to tennis practice. Keep scrolling to see the most iconic cars of the decade — and the ads that convinced us we needed them. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz