Witnesses Help Police Catch St. Cloud Teen After Car Chase
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A 17-year-old St. Cloud boy is facing felony charges after a short police chase in Waite Park Tuesday evening.
A Waite Park Police officer was on patrol just before 7:00 p.m. when they tried to stop a vehicle near the 3rd Street North detour area. The driver fled and quickly evaded the officer before crashing the vehicle in a yard near the area where the officer lost sight of the suspect's vehicle.
Officers set up a perimeter and called in the Sartell Police Department's drone unit to help search the area.
A number of witnesses also helped direct officers to where the suspects were.
The 17-year-old juvenile suspect driver was arrested and held for court.
Authorities say they found a BB gun on the teen, who now faces multiple charges, including felony aggravated assault, felony 2nd-degree assault, felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle, and others.
Two passengers, 18-year-old Hussein Mohamed Makaran and 19-year-old Abshir Muhidin Farah, both of St. Cloud, were cited for misdemeanor fleeing police.
