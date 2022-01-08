Stearns County Jail Offering New Program for Incarcerated Parents

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Jail is offering a new program to incarcerated parents and their children.

Parenting Inside Out (PIO) is a jail parenting program funded by a grant from the Department of Justice. Participants in the program will have help developing and strengthening their parenting skills while also nurturing and rebuilding relationships with their kids.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the incarceration of a family member affects everyone involved. Kids need positive, personal interactions with their parents who can still show love, concern, and support for their children, even from a distance.

The program works to identify the parenting style of each person and teach them additional, alternate methods built on sensitivity, consideration, respect, and honesty.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)