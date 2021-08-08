Man Hurt in Stabbing, St. Cloud Police Investigating

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital Sunday.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 700 block of 9th Avenue South around 4:00 p.m.

Police say a man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect is in custody.

Authorities say they believe the two men knew each other and a dispute likely led to the incident. Their names have not been released.

